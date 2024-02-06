Eight-month-old Cape boy receives lifesaving liver transplant

Kingston’s mom, Alanna Riddle, describes him as a happy, bubbly 8-month-old. He loves anything soft and cuddly, and loves watching “Charlie’s Colorforms City” on Netflix.

“He loves to laugh and play with his dad, and he loves cuddles with his mom. He’s happy if I’m holding him,” said Riddle of Cape Girardeau, saying Kingston loves to interact with both her and his dad, Hikeem Shaw.

During his two-month checkup, however, Kingston’s pediatrician — whom Riddle credits with saving Kingston’s life — noticed some abnormalities and ordered lab work. An ultrasound later, the infant was diagnosed with a rare condition called biliary atresia.

Occurring in 1 in 8,000 to 1 in 18,000 births, biliary atresia affects bile production in infants’ livers, according to the American Liver Foundation. It’s treated through either the Kasai procedure, which modifies the bile ducts in the liver, or ultimately a transplant.

Early on Thursday, Kingston received that lifesaving liver transplant at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

In the past six months, Kingston has struggled with symptoms of the disease, which affected his liver function, sleeping patterns and overall quality of life, his mom said. His sleep cycles would often be on a 24-hour schedule and he might mix up days and nights. As his liver failure progressed, Riddle said Kingtson’s skin would become very itchy as well.