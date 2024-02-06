Eight-month-old Cape boy receives lifesaving liver transplant

Kingston’s mom, Alanna Riddle, describes him as a happy, bubbly 8-month-old. He loves anything soft and cuddly, and loves watching “Charlie’s Colorforms City” on Netflix.
“He loves to laugh and play with his dad, and he loves cuddles with his mom. He’s happy if I’m holding him,” said Riddle of Cape Girardeau, saying Kingston loves to interact with both her and his dad, Hikeem Shaw.
During his two-month checkup, however, Kingston’s pediatrician — whom Riddle credits with saving Kingston’s life — noticed some abnormalities and ordered lab work. An ultrasound later, the infant was diagnosed with a rare condition called biliary atresia.
Occurring in 1 in 8,000 to 1 in 18,000 births, biliary atresia affects bile production in infants’ livers, according to the American Liver Foundation. It’s treated through either the Kasai procedure, which modifies the bile ducts in the liver, or ultimately a transplant.
Early on Thursday, Kingston received that lifesaving liver transplant at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
In the past six months, Kingston has struggled with symptoms of the disease, which affected his liver function, sleeping patterns and overall quality of life, his mom said. His sleep cycles would often be on a 24-hour schedule and he might mix up days and nights. As his liver failure progressed, Riddle said Kingtson’s skin would become very itchy as well.
The family has been on a waitlist for a liver transplant for some time, Riddle said, and experienced a dry run previously to the hospital. In early July, the family was told a transplant was ready but when they arrived at the hospital the donation was unavailable.
As any cold or flu symptoms also affects Kingston’s ability to receive a transplant, Riddle said the family has been strictly quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s only been allowed to see his grandma, who would visit the family often and would play with Kingston.
After the successful transplant that began around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Riddle and Shaw were allowed to see their son at about 11 a.m. They remarked that his skin and eyes were already clearing — a common symptom of liver disease is jaundice — which was a sign the toddler was already feeling better, Riddle said.
Riddle emphasized the importance of registering as an organ donor to save lives such as Kingston’s. She said she felt very emotional during the transplant surgery, as she felt she was also grieving with the family of the 8-month-old liver donor, but very grateful.
“We’re grieving with the parents, but we’re celebrating that they gave our son a chance at life,” Riddle said. “We’re so thankful for that.
An online fund, which has already raised almost $14,000 of a $50,000 goal, has been established through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association for Kingston’s medical care. The fund will contribute toward medication, insurance premiums and anything else Kingston may need for the lifelong condition. Donations may be made at www.cota.org/campaigns/COTAforKingstonsLiver.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.