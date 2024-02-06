All sections
February 26, 2021

Eight injured in two separate accidents on I-55 in Scott County

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Eight people were transported to local hospitals following two motor vehicle accidents Thursday morning in Scott County.

According to Capt. Kevin Drury with the Scott City Fire Department, the first accident involved three vehicles and occurred at approximately 7:35 a.m. One person involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The second accident occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and three others were transported with moderate injuries.

Both accidents reportedly occurred between mile markers 88 and 90 on Interstate 55.

