Eight coronavirus-related deaths reported in area

Thursday’s reported death toll from COVID-19 was the largest one-day total for the region since the start of the pandemic.
Eight deaths — six in Scott County and two in Stoddard County, Missouri — were reported.
The Scott County deaths pushed the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 33. County officials also reported 43 new cases of the virus, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,751, while 1,240 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus. As of Thursday, the county had 484 active virus cases.
In Stoddard County, the two deaths marked the 25th and 26th virus-related fatalities. The county noted 26 new virus cases (1,230 total cases, 1,021 recoveries).
A day after posting its one-day record number of new cases — 102 — Cape Girardeau County reported 74 new cases, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 3,386, while 2,869 county residents have recovered from the virus. Fifty-three deaths have been attributed to the disease. As of Thursday, the county has 464 active cases.
Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 289, with 225 recoveries, 24 active cases and 40 deaths. Active cases in such facilities have decreased in recent weeks.
Southeast Missouri State University reported five new cases for a total case count of 415 (371 students and 44 employees). Active cases decreased by one to 53, and on-campus quarantine/isolation rose by four to 17.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry County reported its largest one-day increase in new cases — 45 — on top of an additional 17 cases Wednesday (1,088 total cases, 947 recoveries, nine deaths). Officials also noted the largest number of active cases during the pandemic — 132.
No new information was available from Bollinger County (735 total cases, 562 recoveries, eight deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 13 new cases — eight in Union County (836 total cases, 537 recoveries, 21 deaths) and five in Alexander County (156 total cases, 85 recoveries, one death).