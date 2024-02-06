Eight coronavirus-related deaths reported in area

Thursday’s reported death toll from COVID-19 was the largest one-day total for the region since the start of the pandemic.

Eight deaths — six in Scott County and two in Stoddard County, Missouri — were reported.

The Scott County deaths pushed the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 33. County officials also reported 43 new cases of the virus, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,751, while 1,240 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus. As of Thursday, the county had 484 active virus cases.

In Stoddard County, the two deaths marked the 25th and 26th virus-related fatalities. The county noted 26 new virus cases (1,230 total cases, 1,021 recoveries).

A day after posting its one-day record number of new cases — 102 — Cape Girardeau County reported 74 new cases, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 3,386, while 2,869 county residents have recovered from the virus. Fifty-three deaths have been attributed to the disease. As of Thursday, the county has 464 active cases.