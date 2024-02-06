Eight coronavirus-related deaths reported

Area health officials reported eight COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with several hundred new cases of the virus.
Officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the county’s 61st, 62nd and 63rd virus-related deaths and 217 new cases (4,755 total cases, 3,551 recoveries). As of Wednesday, there were 1,141 active virus cases in the county. Active cases in the county have more than doubled since Nov. 1.
Cases in the county’s long-term care facilities totaled 391, with 227 recoveries, 122 active cases and 42 deaths.
According to the county’s data, 60% of the available hospital beds in the county’s medical facilities are taken, leaving 40% available. Eighty-seven virus-related hospitalizations were reported Wednesday.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 24 new cases for a total case count of 546 (484 students and 62 employees). Active cases dropped to 69 (52 students, 17 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at 23 Wednesday.
Virus cases in Scott County rose by 129 to 2,336, while 1,628 county residents have recovered from the virus. County officials reported two virus-related deaths (35 total).
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported the county’s 32nd virus-related death and 163 new cases (1,747 total cases, 1,333 recoveries).
Perry County’s latest update included two virus-related deaths (11 total) and 37 new cases (1,481 total cases, 1,187 recoveries).
Bollinger County reported 20 new cases (913 total cases, 753 recoveries, nine deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 17 new cases — 13 in Union County (963 total cases, 602 recoveries, 21 deaths) and four in Alexander County (211 total cases, 114 recoveries, one death).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.