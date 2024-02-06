Eight coronavirus-related deaths reported

Area health officials reported eight COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with several hundred new cases of the virus.

Officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the county’s 61st, 62nd and 63rd virus-related deaths and 217 new cases (4,755 total cases, 3,551 recoveries). As of Wednesday, there were 1,141 active virus cases in the county. Active cases in the county have more than doubled since Nov. 1.

Cases in the county’s long-term care facilities totaled 391, with 227 recoveries, 122 active cases and 42 deaths.

According to the county’s data, 60% of the available hospital beds in the county’s medical facilities are taken, leaving 40% available. Eighty-seven virus-related hospitalizations were reported Wednesday.

Southeast Missouri State University reported 24 new cases for a total case count of 546 (484 students and 62 employees). Active cases dropped to 69 (52 students, 17 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at 23 Wednesday.