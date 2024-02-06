TAMMS, Ill. — Nearly 30 teachers, parents and one student flocked to Egyptian School District’s board meeting Monday night to debate three administrators' futures at the district.

The student along with the parents and teachers alleged superintendent Brad Misner, principal Bret Gowin and assistant principal Carie Arbuckle were drunk at the school’s prom May 8.

Egyptian High sophomore Kelsey Whalen, 16, was the only student to attend the board meeting.

“The administrators at this dance who were supposed to be supervising were under the influence,” Whalen told the Southeast Missourian. “One of them hugged me, and I could smell it [alcohol] on her breath.”

The prom was held at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Cape Girardeau. Whalen recalls Misner, Gowin and Arbuckle leaving the room where the dance was held to go to the bar. They drank from Styrofoam cups, according to Whalen, that she and others at the meeting contended was alcohol. She contended the three administrators later exhibited signs of drunkeness. The assistant principal acted “overly friendly” and stumbled as she walked, allegedly. One of the male administrators had bloodshot eyes, the other a flushed face, according to Whalen.

Misner, Gowin and Arbuckle continued to come to school after the prom and have been on duty since the event. There were at least three other supervisors at the dance, according to Whalen. Of those three, none drank alcohol, she said.

Whalen’s stepfather and district English teacher Allen Pearman contended he’s tried to get the three administrators put on administrative leave so a thorough investigation can be conducted, but his requests have been ignored.

Pearman did not attend the prom, but he said his students told him much of what they allegedly saw at prom. Misner, Gowin and Arbuckle drank from Styrofoam cups with lime wedges, reportedly. On the night of the dance, Pearman said he received a text from Whalen reading, “Ms. Arbuckle is drunk and just danced with me.”

“All the kids knew she was drinking,” Pearman said. “There’s several kids that know, but they’re scared they’ll be called into the office.”