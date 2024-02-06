TAMMS, Ill. — Nearly 30 teachers, parents and one student flocked to Egyptian School District’s board meeting Monday night to debate three administrators' futures at the district.
The student along with the parents and teachers alleged superintendent Brad Misner, principal Bret Gowin and assistant principal Carie Arbuckle were drunk at the school’s prom May 8.
Egyptian High sophomore Kelsey Whalen, 16, was the only student to attend the board meeting.
“The administrators at this dance who were supposed to be supervising were under the influence,” Whalen told the Southeast Missourian. “One of them hugged me, and I could smell it [alcohol] on her breath.”
The prom was held at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Cape Girardeau. Whalen recalls Misner, Gowin and Arbuckle leaving the room where the dance was held to go to the bar. They drank from Styrofoam cups, according to Whalen, that she and others at the meeting contended was alcohol. She contended the three administrators later exhibited signs of drunkeness. The assistant principal acted “overly friendly” and stumbled as she walked, allegedly. One of the male administrators had bloodshot eyes, the other a flushed face, according to Whalen.
Misner, Gowin and Arbuckle continued to come to school after the prom and have been on duty since the event. There were at least three other supervisors at the dance, according to Whalen. Of those three, none drank alcohol, she said.
Whalen’s stepfather and district English teacher Allen Pearman contended he’s tried to get the three administrators put on administrative leave so a thorough investigation can be conducted, but his requests have been ignored.
Pearman did not attend the prom, but he said his students told him much of what they allegedly saw at prom. Misner, Gowin and Arbuckle drank from Styrofoam cups with lime wedges, reportedly. On the night of the dance, Pearman said he received a text from Whalen reading, “Ms. Arbuckle is drunk and just danced with me.”
“All the kids knew she was drinking,” Pearman said. “There’s several kids that know, but they’re scared they’ll be called into the office.”
The Egyptian School Board barred from the room all but one meeting attendee at a time. The district's counsel, lawyer John Schneider, told everyone to leave the school’s library where the meeting was held since the meeting was in a “closed session.” The Southeast Missourian did not receive a comment from Egyptian School District representatives.
Outside the library, Amanda Ford waited for the board to open the doors. Ford learned of the administrators’ alleged behavior at the dance from a video on Facebook of Arbuckle dancing with students. Ford has two children in the district, one in 10th grade.
“I used to think this was a good school,” Ford said. “Now, if I could afford to move, I would move to a completely different school district.”
Parent Jimmy Gore waited nearly three hours for his turn to talk to the meeting. His daughter, a junior at another school, attended the prom.
“I don’t trust if my kid can ever come back to a school event, not even a ballgame,” Gore said.
Gore wants the three administrators fired for what he said they did the night of the prom.
Pearman said he at least wants to see Misner, Gowin and Arbuckle’s behavior investigated, not just swept under the rug.
“I think there are good people on the board, and when the chaos settles, I’m confident they will do the right thing,” Pearman said. “The problem is, the administration has created trust issues, and no one knows who to trust.”
As of publication time Monday night, the school board had not made a decision on what action to take with regard to the administrators, according to Pearman.
The Southeast Missourian will update this story as it develops.