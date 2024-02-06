Effort underway to address Bootheel's high infant mortality

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The infant mortality rate in the Bootheel region of Missouri is among the highest in the nation, prompting an education effort aimed at keeping babies safe.

The Standard-Democrat reported a child born in a six-county area of the southeast corner of Missouri is less likely to survive its first year than a child born in Romania, Tonga or Botswana.

The U.S. infant mortality rate is 5.9 deaths per 1,000. The Missouri rate is 6.5 deaths per 1,000.

In some areas of the Bootheel, the mortality rate is as high as 11.7 deaths per 1,000.