Effort to overturn City of Cape Girardeau deer ordinance to launch

Signatures will soon be sought seeking a referendum aimed at repealing the new managed deer hunt ordinance passed Feb. 15 in a 4-1 vote by the Cape Girardeau City Council.

If this seems like déjà vu, then your memory is intact.

Eight years ago, in April 2013, the last Cape Girardeau city deer hunt ordinance was repealed by a citizen plebiscite of 1,485-1,279, with 53.7% favoring overturning the hunt.

The then-City Council, none of whose members are still serving, was divided about the earlier hunt, voting 4-3 in July 2012 to OK the later-repealed deer ordinance.

Dianne Sheppard and Keith Lear, a married couple and residents of Old Sprigg Street Road in Ward 4, are spearheading this latest petition drive.

Gathering enough signatures, they believe, will be an uphill battle.

"It's going to be nearly impossible during a pandemic to get the petitions out there," Sheppard said.

"It'll be very difficult," agreed Lear, who added, "no one wants to have me come to their door with a clipboard (that) someone has to touch to sign his name."

The couple is undaunted, however, and points to cyberspace as a source of support.

"Use of Facebook and other social media are much more prevalent now (than in 2013) and we hope to use (the platforms) to stir up enough signatures," Lear said.

Referendum realities

Obstacles facing a referendum petition are the number of signatures needed and a firm deadline for submission to the city clerk.

To be successful, 10% of registered voters from the last city general election June 2 must sign the referendum petition.

According to Mayor Bob Fox, there were 23,821 city residents registered for that election, meaning the one-tenth threshold requires 2,383 certified signatures need to be gathered to set in motion a referendum.

Getting the measure on the ballot means 898 more verified signatures will be needed to get an authorized referendum than the 1,485 who passed the repeal vote eight years ago.

Additionally, the petition organizers have a little over a month to meet the deadline to turn in signatures.

According to Section 8.03(d) of the city charter, the referendum petition(s) must be filed within 40 days after the ordinance passed Feb. 15, meaning Sheppard and Lear — who hope to add three more people to their petition committee — have until March 29 to present signatures to the office of City Clerk Gayle Conrad.

Technically, 40 days after passage of the deer ordinance is March 27, a Saturday, when City Hall is closed, so March 29 is effectively the deadline.