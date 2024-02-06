Effort brings Christmas joy to area's foster children

There are more than 4,300 children in foster care throughout Southeast Missouri, and Mary Haldeman has made it her life's mission to help as many of them as possible.

Haldeman is the program director for the Southeast Missouri office of FosterAdopt Connect, and its mission is to bring stability and support to children and families with programs designed to fill gaps found in the child welfare system. According to Haldeman, it's a very big gap.

"I fostered for 20 years and had I had the support that I'm now a part of during those 20 years, there would have been such a greater opportunity for me to help," Haldeman said.

Hefner Furniture has made a commitment to assist FosterAdopt Connect meet the needs of foster children over the past two years, and this year they added an Angel Tree designed to help the neediest clients in the system, adolescent children

"Some of these kids, it will make the difference between feeling like they are valued in life and feeling like they are worthless in life," Haldeman said.

Foster Adopt Connect serves up to 300 children and 75 families a month, and thanks to the generous efforts of Hefner Furniture, 30 adolescents are being helped this year after being selected according to need.

Nate Newman, corporate sales manager with Hefner Furniture, was the one to reach out to Haldeman two years ago wanting to help year-round. His desire and commitment to help comes from personal experience. Newman was a foster child himself.