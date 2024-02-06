Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape Girardeau City Council gathered for their first June meeting.

The meeting began normally with an invocation, led by Pastor Dan Johnson, and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance; followed by a brief reading from Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst acknowledging the City of Cape Girardeau as the new sole-owner of the Common Pleas Courthouse.

Mayor Bob Fox made declarations recognizing Brick Street Gallery as the city’s Beautiful Property of the Month, and recognized Ryan Essex for contributions to the city made by the outgoing Ward 5 councilman since being appointed to fill a vacant council seat left by Fox on May 7, 2018, and subsequently elected to serve the remainder of his term in August 2018.

As the meeting then turned to the communications portion, discussions of Floyd’s death and the impact it has had across the country began almost immediately.

Fox was the first to mention the hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday at Capaha Park and said he was proud of the way both local citizens and police officers handled the demonstration of thoughts and ideas about the situation in Minneapolis.

Police comments

The mayor commended Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair for his handling of the event, and invited him to the podium to speak. Blair said the night was a “great success,” and echoed the mayor’s attribution of the successful evening to the local police department’s relationships with the community.

“We believe in procedural justice; we believe in being empathetic to our community — even if we don’t necessarily understand the angle that they are coming from, or the perception that they are coming from,” Blair said.

Acknowledging his historical reluctance to comment on the actions and issues of police departments outside of his jurisdiction, Blair highlighted the fact video footage of Floyd’s death caused him to deviate his stance in this instance.

“As a law enforcement leader in our country, when I watch that video, I’ve got to weigh in on that,” Blair said. “Because our community in Cape Girardeau needs to know that their law enforcement finds what they saw on that video reprehensible, and a horrible action that needs to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The police chief also thanked the City Council for providing him with a public platform to share his experience policing Sunday’s demonstration, and said the department’s attitudes and beliefs regarding procedural justice and community empathy helped keep the demonstration from becoming a problem.

“We did not have big problems. ... When I pulled up on the scene, as [the demonstrators] were spilling off into the street, I heard several people yelling ‘Hey, chief Blair!’ ‘Hey, chief Blair!,’ and the same thing to the other officers that they knew by name,” Blair said. “Because we’re a community; we’re a family here.”