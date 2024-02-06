Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape Girardeau City Council gathered for their first June meeting.
The meeting began normally with an invocation, led by Pastor Dan Johnson, and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance; followed by a brief reading from Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst acknowledging the City of Cape Girardeau as the new sole-owner of the Common Pleas Courthouse.
Mayor Bob Fox made declarations recognizing Brick Street Gallery as the city’s Beautiful Property of the Month, and recognized Ryan Essex for contributions to the city made by the outgoing Ward 5 councilman since being appointed to fill a vacant council seat left by Fox on May 7, 2018, and subsequently elected to serve the remainder of his term in August 2018.
As the meeting then turned to the communications portion, discussions of Floyd’s death and the impact it has had across the country began almost immediately.
Fox was the first to mention the hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday at Capaha Park and said he was proud of the way both local citizens and police officers handled the demonstration of thoughts and ideas about the situation in Minneapolis.
The mayor commended Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair for his handling of the event, and invited him to the podium to speak. Blair said the night was a “great success,” and echoed the mayor’s attribution of the successful evening to the local police department’s relationships with the community.
“We believe in procedural justice; we believe in being empathetic to our community — even if we don’t necessarily understand the angle that they are coming from, or the perception that they are coming from,” Blair said.
Acknowledging his historical reluctance to comment on the actions and issues of police departments outside of his jurisdiction, Blair highlighted the fact video footage of Floyd’s death caused him to deviate his stance in this instance.
“As a law enforcement leader in our country, when I watch that video, I’ve got to weigh in on that,” Blair said. “Because our community in Cape Girardeau needs to know that their law enforcement finds what they saw on that video reprehensible, and a horrible action that needs to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
The police chief also thanked the City Council for providing him with a public platform to share his experience policing Sunday’s demonstration, and said the department’s attitudes and beliefs regarding procedural justice and community empathy helped keep the demonstration from becoming a problem.
“We did not have big problems. ... When I pulled up on the scene, as [the demonstrators] were spilling off into the street, I heard several people yelling ‘Hey, chief Blair!’ ‘Hey, chief Blair!,’ and the same thing to the other officers that they knew by name,” Blair said. “Because we’re a community; we’re a family here.”
After speaking for about 2 minutes, Blair ended his comments with one last expression of appreciation for the City Council’s time, and reiterated the local police department stance on Floyd’s death.
“I wanted to take that opportunity to make sure our community knew where we stood on such a volatile issue, because it is an important issue, and it discredits the hard work that 800,000 men and women do across our country every single day to keep our community safe.”
During the period for public comments, Cape Girardeau resident Chatez Robinson shared his experiences growing up as a black man in America.
Robinson said he was not a part of Sunday’s demonstration and he has never experienced or witnessed police brutality from local officers, but noted how Sunday’s demonstration still left him impressed by Blair’s leadership, cooperation and transparent expressions of empathy for the public outcry.
“People may have caused a little inconvenience [during the demonstration], but at the same time, that’s my whole life,” Robinson said. “That’s my whole life — I don’t get jobs because of the way that I look. ... I have so much anxiety in this room because, no offense, but there is nobody in here who looks like me.”
Fox responded by saying the people in City Hall do not have to look like him for him to be welcome to speak before the council. After briefly clenching his jaw then pausing, Robinson nodded and encouraged community members to get involved with local black communities.
The two men agreed on the need for local involvement and education with young people, but differed on how long it would take to make progress on such an effort, and Robinson stood behind the podium for more than 10 minutes as various City Council representatives weighed in on local racial dynamics.
Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said the “saddest thing [he has] seen over the past three years in [his] life” were racist expressions made by some residents during the planning process of the recently-approved aquatics project in south Cape Girardeau, and twice referred to said expressions of racism as “bull----” — a descriptor that garnered applause from the audience.
“The only way we are going to really fix generational poverty, crime, and those things is if we start with the children,” Guard said.
Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson used his voice to thank Robinson for having the courage to speak at the meeting, and acknowledged the difficulty required to speak before city officials.
In conclusion, Robinson asked City Council members if they could direct him to any information about how to learn more about a recent incident involving a 24-year-old man who shot himself while inside a holding cell at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Blair fielded the question on behalf of the council and explained he would not be able to provide any information on the investigation since it is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and those results will be presented to the city once the investigation is completed.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.