Edwards named Old Town Cape volunteer and event coordinator

Previous intern Savannah Edwards is Old Town Cape's new volunteer and event coordinator.

Edwards is a Southeast Missouri State University alumna. She graduated in December with a bachelor's in public relations and a minor in marketing and general psychology. She was previously an intern at Old Town Cape and has returned because of her passion for downtown Cape Girardeau and the community, she said in a release.

"I am so excited to get more involved with the community, meet new people and of course, support events that everyone in the community can enjoy!" Edwards said.