Edwards named Old Town Cape volunteer and event coordinator

Previous intern Savannah Edwards is Old Town Cape's new volunteer and event coordinator.
Edwards is a Southeast Missouri State University alumna. She graduated in December with a bachelor's in public relations and a minor in marketing and general psychology. She was previously an intern at Old Town Cape and has returned because of her passion for downtown Cape Girardeau and the community, she said in a release.
"I am so excited to get more involved with the community, meet new people and of course, support events that everyone in the community can enjoy!" Edwards said.
Edwards said she loves downtown Cape Girardeau and enjoys shopping in the area. The variety of stores is what appeals to her the most.
"I love that there is always something to do. Whether it be a Riverfront Market, grabbing dinner with a friend, walking by the river or shopping, you have plenty of options to choose from," she said.
Attending concerts, thrift shopping and reading are among her outside work activities, and she said she enjoys playing with her dogs and spending time with her family.
