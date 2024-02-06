All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 14, 2023

Edwards named Old Town Cape volunteer and event coordinator

Previous intern Savannah Edwards is Old Town Cape's new volunteer and event coordinator. Edwards is a Southeast Missouri State University alumna. She graduated in December with a bachelor's in public relations and a minor in marketing and general psychology. She was previously an intern at Old Town Cape and has returned because of her passion for downtown Cape Girardeau and the community, she said in a release...

Maryam Seyedaihosseini
Savannah Edwards
Savannah Edwards

Previous intern Savannah Edwards is Old Town Cape's new volunteer and event coordinator.

Edwards is a Southeast Missouri State University alumna. She graduated in December with a bachelor's in public relations and a minor in marketing and general psychology. She was previously an intern at Old Town Cape and has returned because of her passion for downtown Cape Girardeau and the community, she said in a release.

"I am so excited to get more involved with the community, meet new people and of course, support events that everyone in the community can enjoy!" Edwards said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Edwards said she loves downtown Cape Girardeau and enjoys shopping in the area. The variety of stores is what appeals to her the most.

"I love that there is always something to do. Whether it be a Riverfront Market, grabbing dinner with a friend, walking by the river or shopping, you have plenty of options to choose from," she said.

Attending concerts, thrift shopping and reading are among her outside work activities, and she said she enjoys playing with her dogs and spending time with her family.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy