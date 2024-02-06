Former president of the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors Edward Gargas left his seat on the board as his term expired on Jan. 1.
According to Tonya Wells, assistant vice president for marketing and communications, Gargas stayed with the board as president until his seat could be filled. He left after Andrew Moore, medical director at Southeast Cancer Center, was appointed to the board by Gov. Mike Parson on Friday.
Filling Gargas's spot as president will be board member and former vice president Tina Klocke. The board's vice president has not been determined. Wells said the vice president will likely be elected in the open session of the next Board of Governors meeting.
In Gargas's time with the board, the members approved a new strategic action plan, the Houck Stadium south grandstand renovation and SEMO president Carlos Vargas's 2022 contract extension, among many other advances for the university
"Edward P. Gargas of Dexter, Mo., was appointed by Missouri Gov. Jeremiah 'Jay' Nixon in September 2015 with a term expiring January 1, 2022. Gargas was named President of the Board of Regents effective January 8, 2019," according to Gargas's profile on SEMO's website.
Gargas is director of operations and sales at Bagby Wealth Management and also is a retired colonel for the National Guard. The next Board of Governors meeting is Sept. 30.
