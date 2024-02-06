Former president of the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors Edward Gargas left his seat on the board as his term expired on Jan. 1.

According to Tonya Wells, assistant vice president for marketing and communications, Gargas stayed with the board as president until his seat could be filled. He left after Andrew Moore, medical director at Southeast Cancer Center, was appointed to the board by Gov. Mike Parson on Friday.

Filling Gargas's spot as president will be board member and former vice president Tina Klocke. The board's vice president has not been determined. Wells said the vice president will likely be elected in the open session of the next Board of Governors meeting.