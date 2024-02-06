Educator who settled harassment suit alleges retaliation

REEDS SPRING, Mo. -- A Missouri educator awarded $500,000 over claims she was sexually harassed by her superintendent is suing again, alleging school-board members poisoned her effort to find a new job.

Jodi Heckler was principal of an intermediate school in the Reeds Spring School District near Branson. She resigned in March as part of a settlement agreement.

Amid a national reckoning of sexual harassment, Heckler's case has angered some residents of the school district that educates about 1,800 students, with some calling for the ouster of superintendent Mike Mason.

The initial lawsuit said Mason sent unwanted text messages, repeatedly stopped by Heckler's office and in one instance lifted her shirt from the back. She complained to the district's Title IX coordinator, who concurred Mason's actions amounted to sexual harassment, the lawsuit stated.

The school board approved the $500,000 settlement in March, with Mason admitting no wrongdoing.

At the same meeting, the board voted 6-1 to extend Mason's contract and give him a raise. The dissenting vote was cast by the lone female board member.