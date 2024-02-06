Education of a November absentee voter

I’m voting by absentee ballot in November, which is a brand-new experience for me.

Ever since my first vote for president in 1976, my practice largely has been the same — show up at my designated polling place, exercise my constitutional duty and follow the dictates of conscience.

I’ve voted in my home state of Pennsylvania, in Ohio and, since 1989, in Missouri.

Always before in-person.

I’ve enjoyed wearing the “I voted” sticker on my shirt.

No sticker for me, though, 33 days from now.

I’m voting but will not show up at the polls.

In this COVID year, given my pre-existing condition requiring daily medication, I’m taking no chances.

By telephone, the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office walked me through my options after discovering I was considered an at-risk COVID-19 voter because of Type 2 diabetes.

This particular excuse is only available until the end of the year, a temporary pandemic-driven quirk in Missouri’s election law.

I checked the box on the ballot envelope reading, “For an election that occurs during the year 2020, the voter has contracted or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome Coronavirus 2 (COVID-19).”

There are eight eligible at-risk COVID-19 categories and since qualifying under one of them, I can vote without having to have my ballot notarized.