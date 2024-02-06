Education lacking on Missouri ID law, critics argue in court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Critics of Missouri's new voter identification law argued in court Monday election officials hadn't done enough to help residents navigate the changes, countering the secretary of state's position his 18-month informational campaign "far exceeded" the legal requirements.

Groups including the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri sued to fight the 2017 law. Critics' attorneys argued the state didn't spend enough money or resources educating people about the new requirements and helping them obtain proper identification.

"You have to literally convince people that they're going to be allowed to vote" under the current law, Missouri NAACP president Rod Chapel testified Monday before Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem. "Because they understand there's some change in the law that hasn't been explained to them."

Christine Dragonette, who leads a St. Louis church program that helps people obtain birth certificates and other identifying documents, testified she has worked with clients who were unlawfully denied free identification cards for voting under the new law.

But attorneys for Missouri say Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's 18-month informational campaign easily surpassed the minimum requirements to educate voters.