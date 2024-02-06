Education briefs 1-28-24

Southern New Hampshire University fall president's list
Condordia University fall honor's list
Central Methodist University fall dean's list
Jacksonville State University fall president's list
Missouri State University fall dean's list
Cape Girardeau: Calvin Brunkhorst, Lauren Landewee, Lindsey Landewee, Natalie Timpe, Gracie Stricker, Emily Williamsen, Destiny Matysik, Matthew Theiss.
Jackson: Madelyn Bourner, Sophia Crabtree of Jackson, Landon Evans, Parker Fisher, Hunter Large, Samantha Large, Riley Ries, Molly Sellers, Ares Todd.
Marble Hill: Mallorie Miles, Brookelynn Shell, Timothy Sloan, Carly Jansen.
Oak Ridge: Lydia Roth.
Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.
Altenburg: Carley Schirmer.
Farrar: Joel Koenig.
Perryville: Mallory Clifton, Carter Dix, Katie Roth, Abigail Seabaugh, Mariah Bauwens.
Chaffee: Drew Reischman.
Scott City: Grace Landewee.
Sikeston: Macy Atwood, Jalin Anderson, Josiah Degen, Alexander Ellis, Morgan Greenn, Zachary Reynolds, Columbia Trout, Miranda Witt, Molly Bogle.
Bell City: Bo Lacy.
