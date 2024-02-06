All sections
NewsJanuary 27, 2024

Education briefs 1-28-24

Southern New Hampshire University fall president's list

  • Cameryun Curtis of Tamms, Illinois
  • Whitney Boqwen of Jackson
  • Elizabeth Munier of Perryville

Condordia University fall honor's list

  • Eden Dehne of Cape Girardeau

Central Methodist University fall dean's list

  • Meredith Grey Ash of Cape Girardeau
  • Ruth Elizabeth Cobb of Scott City
  • Mia Lynn Dembowski of Bell City
  • Abigail P. Michael of Cape Girardeau
  • Tambria N. Wilson of Cape Girardeau

Jacksonville State University fall president's list

  • Austin Daniel Gasdt of Cape Girardeau

Missouri State University fall dean's list

Cape Girardeau: Calvin Brunkhorst, Lauren Landewee, Lindsey Landewee, Natalie Timpe, Gracie Stricker, Emily Williamsen, Destiny Matysik, Matthew Theiss.

Jackson: Madelyn Bourner, Sophia Crabtree of Jackson, Landon Evans, Parker Fisher, Hunter Large, Samantha Large, Riley Ries, Molly Sellers, Ares Todd.

Marble Hill: Mallorie Miles, Brookelynn Shell, Timothy Sloan, Carly Jansen.

Oak Ridge: Lydia Roth.

Whitewater: Elizabeth Raines.

Altenburg: Carley Schirmer.

Farrar: Joel Koenig.

Perryville: Mallory Clifton, Carter Dix, Katie Roth, Abigail Seabaugh, Mariah Bauwens.

Chaffee: Drew Reischman.

Scott City: Grace Landewee.

Sikeston: Macy Atwood, Jalin Anderson, Josiah Degen, Alexander Ellis, Morgan Greenn, Zachary Reynolds, Columbia Trout, Miranda Witt, Molly Bogle.

Bell City: Bo Lacy.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

