Local historian William Eddleman soon will replace Frank Nickell as associate director at the Cape Girardeau research center for the State Historical Society of Missouri.

Eddleman was the obvious choice, State Historical Society director Gary Kremer wrote in an email Friday.

"Had the position been a full-time one, we would have done a search. But we were aware of Dr. Eddleman's exemplary credentials as a genealogist and a student of Southeast Missouri history," Kremer wrote. "We are/were thrilled that he was willing to come to work for the State Historical Society of Missouri."

The research center, at 347 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau, was established in 2015 as the state historical society's sixth branch, charged with expanding the study of the southeast region of the state and the preservation of its history, according to the society's web site at shsmo.org.

Eddleman's new position begins Wednesday, according to the news release.

Frank Nickell

Eddleman retired from Southeast Missouri State University in 2016, having served as provost, or chief academic officer, after 22 years as a biology professor.

But his other passions are regional history and genealogy.

He was president of the Cape County Genealogical Society for 14 years, and has edited the society's quarterly publication, "The Collage of Cape County," for 22 years, according to the news release.

He's devoted hundreds of hours to transcribing and indexing deed records, land patents and other historical materials from the pre-Civil War period in Cape Girardeau County and surrounding areas, according to the release.