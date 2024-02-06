All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2017

Eddleman to lead research center; Nickell moves on to Kellerman Foundation

Local historian William Eddleman soon will replace Frank Nickell as associate director at the Cape Girardeau research center for the State Historical Society of Missouri. Eddleman was the obvious choice, State Historical Society director Gary Kremer wrote in an email Friday...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
William Eddleman
William Eddleman

Local historian William Eddleman soon will replace Frank Nickell as associate director at the Cape Girardeau research center for the State Historical Society of Missouri.

Eddleman was the obvious choice, State Historical Society director Gary Kremer wrote in an email Friday.

"Had the position been a full-time one, we would have done a search. But we were aware of Dr. Eddleman's exemplary credentials as a genealogist and a student of Southeast Missouri history," Kremer wrote. "We are/were thrilled that he was willing to come to work for the State Historical Society of Missouri."

The research center, at 347 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau, was established in 2015 as the state historical society's sixth branch, charged with expanding the study of the southeast region of the state and the preservation of its history, according to the society's web site at shsmo.org.

Eddleman's new position begins Wednesday, according to the news release.

Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell

Eddleman retired from Southeast Missouri State University in 2016, having served as provost, or chief academic officer, after 22 years as a biology professor.

But his other passions are regional history and genealogy.

He was president of the Cape County Genealogical Society for 14 years, and has edited the society's quarterly publication, "The Collage of Cape County," for 22 years, according to the news release.

He's devoted hundreds of hours to transcribing and indexing deed records, land patents and other historical materials from the pre-Civil War period in Cape Girardeau County and surrounding areas, according to the release.

According to the news release, Eddleman will replace former associate director Dr. Frank Nickell, who has taken a position as director of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation at Heritage Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau, at 102 N. Main St.

"Bill Eddleman is ideally suited to take over the reins of the Cape Research Center," said state historical society executive director Kremer in the news release. "His administrative expertise as past SEMO provost and his keen interest and expertise in regional history and genealogy will serve the Society and its patrons very well."

In the news release, Kremer thanked Nickell for his work at the State Historical Society as well as his many contributions as professor of history at Southeast and director of the university's Center for Regional History.

Kremer said in the release he looks forward to continuing collaboration between the Society and the Kellerman Foundation with Nickell at the helm.

Attempts to reach Nickell and the Kellerman Foundation on Friday were not successful.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

347 N. Pacific St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

102 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
