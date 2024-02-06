Economists say recession not likely, but uncertainty remains

Predicting the ups and downs of the economy is a lot like precisely forecasting the weather or charting the possible path of a hurricane. Economic conditions can change quickly and are dependent on myriad domestic and global factors.

That was one of the main takeaways from a presentation Thursday by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

Their presentation on the national and regional economic outlook was one of several presented at the inaugural Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) sponsored by the university’s Harrison College of Business and Computing.

“We live in a Twitter- and media-saturated world and its very easy to get lost in the trees,” commented Kevin Kliesen, business economist and research officer with the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis. Kliesen said he and other economists follow dozens of leading indicators on a quarterly, monthly, weekly and sometimes daily basis in an effort to forecast where the economy is headed.

“I think we’ll probably see modest growth in the economy during the second half of the year, something around 2% seems reasonable to me,” he said. “We might see a modest reduction in job growth, but I think that’s more of a function of structural factors in the labor market. Also, inflation doesn’t look to be too much of a problem at this time, and we think it’s going to continue to be contained.”

Kliesen said there’s a long list of factors affecting the economy, ranging from consumer confidence and manufacturing output to trade disputes with China and unrest in the Middle East.

Kliesen told his audience of students, faculty members and area business people there are almost as many forecasts as there are forecasting models.