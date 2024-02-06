Eclipse expected to draw hundreds of thousands to Missouri

ST. LOUIS -- Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to trek to Missouri next month, all to soak in less than three minutes of darkness.

A total solar eclipse isn't that rare -- one occurs every one to three years when passage of the moon completely blocks the sun, casting a shadow on Earth. But it is often seen only in remote places such as the Antarctic.

The eclipse Aug. 21 cuts diagonally from Oregon to South Carolina, offering coast-to-coast viewing for the first time since 1918.

Missouri will offer some of the best places to watch as day briefly becomes night.

You'll need to leave the big cities for the best view. St. Louis and Kansas City aren't directly in the so-called "path of totality," the 60- to 70-mile-wide prime viewing area. Organizers in dozens of smaller communities are getting ready for their day out of the sun.

"This is our Super Bowl," said Beth Conway, spokeswoman for the visitors bureau in St. Joseph, where up to 500,000 might show up. "We are basically being told this is our only chance to bring in that number of people."

The eclipse comes on the first day of fall classes at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. About 2,000 children from across the region are expected to join university students and watch from the football stadium, with a variety of educational opportunities planned.

Cape Girardeau will experience 1 minute, 41 seconds of darkness from the moon's shadow.

"Science is a difficult topic to engage students in," said Debbie Below, a university vice president who chairs the eclipse planning committee. "This is a fun way to do it."

The eclipse first will appear in northwest Missouri at 1:06 p.m. and cut diagonally to the southeast corner of the state.