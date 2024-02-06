They came into Cape Girardeau by the thousands to view Monday’s solar eclipse.

They traveled to the city’s SportsPlex and Southeast Missouri State University’s Houck Field and the River Campus. Crowds also showed up in Perryville, Missouri, and elsewhere around the region, enduring hot summer weather for what many called a “once-in-a-lifetime” event.

About 3,000 people showed up at the SportsPlex, turning the parking lot into a giant viewing area.

Some camped out in their vehicles. Others set up tents or camped out on the lawn.

Cape Girardeau resident Jerry Ford emceed the festive occasion, which included food and music.

The sun begins to emerge just out of totality Monday during the solar eclipse in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

“It was great. I think it was awe-inspiring,” he said after the total eclipse that briefly turned day into night.

People from about 20 states and five or six foreign countries, including from as far away as Australia, traveled to the SportsPlex to view the celestial event, Ford said. Many arrived early.

Rama Bishnoi and her 22-year-old son Sooraj went to Perryville from Mumbai, India, after having spent three years planning the trip.

“We follow [eclipses], actually,” Rama said. “We’re both astronomy buffs.”

Their solar fascination runs so deep, she said, her son is named for the Hindi word for “sun.”

From left, Ella Chambers, Nathaniel Keiser, Cole Chambers, Isaac Chambers and Casia Keiser watch the sun during the eclipse Monday at Perryville Municipal Airport. Andrew J. Whitaker

But neither had experienced totality before Monday. In 2009, they drove 10 hours to one in India, only to see clouds to block their view at the last minute.

“He’s been up all night, checking the weather,” Rama said as Sooraj tinkered with their camera. “Until finally I told him, ‘Dude, go to sleep.’”

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau gave away a couple hundred eclipse T-shirts and distributed thousands of eclipse viewing glasses.

All the T-shirts were handed out before 9 a.m., organizers said.

CVB executive director Brenda Newbern said, “A lot of out-of-town people brought their own (eclipse) glasses.”

Newbern said she was thrilled with the turnout.

The Duncan family from Hammond, Louisiana, was the first to show up at the SportsPlex, arriving about 2:30 a.m. They camped out in their van.

“This is our first time in Missouri,” said high-school student Madalyn Duncan, 16, who spent the early morning hours working on her homework.

Duncan’s mother, Holly, said family members were able to wash up and brush their teeth in the restrooms in the SportsPlex when it opened early Monday.

Mick Horler and Lucy Kavanagh of London, England, traveled to Cape Girardeau to see the eclipse.

They saw Cape Girardeau as the perfect spot to view the eclipse. The fact the town sits by the Mississippi River was a plus, Horler said.

“We are kind of obsessed with the Mississippi River,” he said.

Horler said they were looking forward to seeing the total eclipse.

“We are basically nerds,” he said, more than an hour before the start of the eclipse.

Horler said it was an “endearing trait” Americans have a T-shirt for every occasion.