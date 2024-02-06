EBO MD, SEMO Pets partner for 'Fall into Health' adoptions

EBO MD will be sponsoring a "Fall into Health Pet Adoption Day" event in collaboration with Southeast Missouri Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the animal shelter, 180 Weston Drive.
EBO MD is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for this family-friendly event.
"Fall into Health Pet Adoption Day goes beyond finding loving homes for pets. It's also an occasion to celebrate the remarkable bond between humans and their pets," said Tony Thompson, co-founder and administrator at EBO MD in a release. "I know from personal experience that pet ownership can have a positive impact on your health. From reducing stress to increasing physical activity, pets can bring numerous benefits to our lives."
Experts will be on hand to share insights into the health benefits of pet ownership, emphasizing the positive impact pets have on human wellbeing.
This event aims to educate attendees about responsible pet ownership, including resources for spaying and neutering and how individuals can contribute to reducing pet overpopulation. By nurturing the human-pet bond, Southeast Missouri Pets and EBO MD hope to build a stronger, more responsible pet-loving community, the release states.
The first 10 adopters at the event will have their adoption fees fully covered by EBO MD. Anyone who signs up as a new member during the event will also have their adoption fees fully sponsored, and current EBO MD members will pay just half of the adoption fee.
For additional information about the event, contact Southeast Missouri Pets at (573) 334-5837 or visit semopets.org.
