EBO MD, SEMO Pets partner for 'Fall into Health' adoptions

EBO MD will be sponsoring a "Fall into Health Pet Adoption Day" event in collaboration with Southeast Missouri Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the animal shelter, 180 Weston Drive.

EBO MD is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for this family-friendly event.

"Fall into Health Pet Adoption Day goes beyond finding loving homes for pets. It's also an occasion to celebrate the remarkable bond between humans and their pets," said Tony Thompson, co-founder and administrator at EBO MD in a release. "I know from personal experience that pet ownership can have a positive impact on your health. From reducing stress to increasing physical activity, pets can bring numerous benefits to our lives."