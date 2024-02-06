EBO MD acquires Cape Family Practice

EBO MD acquired Cape Family Practice this week in a move CEO Tony Thompson said could triple or quadruple EBO MD's practice.

EBO MD is a direct patient care service, meaning patients pay a monthly membership fee for access to primary health-care services instead of going through a traditional insurer.

Thompson said acquiring Cape Family Practice was a mutual decision between him and Cape Family Practice owner Dr. Anthony J. Keele because Cape Family Practice was one of the few practices in the area not owned by a hospital.

"In making the switch to EBO MD, we'll be able to offer lower-cost access to health care," Keele said in a news release.

Thompson said direct patient care services offer dramatic savings by removing "as much as possible of the insurance game."

The model is colloquially called "concierge medicine," although Thompson said the term mis-characterizes his practice by implying limited services and prohibitive cost.

"Most of the time, [so-called concierge doctors] charge much more for a monthly rate and don't offer as much [in services]," Thompson said. "I want to make health care affordable for everyone."

Toward that end, Thompson said bringing Cape Family Practice into the EBO MD system will mean significant savings for patients by reducing doctor workload, using EBO's lab and office services to handle testing needs and offering prescriptions at lower cost.

He said patients who become members can expect "about 40 to 60 percent savings out of their own pocket immediately."

Thompson pointed out EBO MD is not the same as insurance.