Eat for Art fundraiser to help grow Saxony's art program

Rows of finished bowls are ready for the Jan. 26 fundraiser Eat for Art, to benefit Saxony Lutheran High School’s art department.
On Thursday, visual arts instructor Christy Moore was hard at work with a pre-measured chunk of clay, as she shaped it into a bowl on a potter’s wheel.
Moore had bought the wheel for her own use, and brought it to the school so her students could have some experience throwing clay, she said.
Volunteer Holly Schneider is helping organize the food for the event and organized the collection of donations to buy food and clay supplies, Moore said.
She and another volunteer have been shaping bowls, drying them out, firing them, since October, Moore said, and Art Club parent Donna Rubach has helped with glazing some of the bowls.
“It’s a process,” she said, as she started the clay on her wheel, shaping it into a doughnut.
Each bowl is made from a similar amount of clay, Moore said, dipping her hands into water to keep the clay moving smoothly. After forming a cylinder, she began coaxing the edges outward, using a sponge to keep the surfaces smooth while the bowl took shape under her fingers.
“If we run out of bowls at the event, people can fill out an order form and we’ll make a bowl for them,” Moore said, forming a lip on the bowl to make it more user-friendly.
A variety of soups will be available at the event, Moore said, along with a roll and desserts. The dinner will be served in the common area at Saxony Lutheran.
As she lifted the bowl from the wheel, Moore said it would stay in a cubby for a few days to dry. Then she’d cut the base, stamp it with the same mark as the rest of the bowls, and let it dry more thoroughly before firing it.
“It takes some time,” Moore said, “but in the end, is worth it.”
The department hopes to raise enough funds to purchase a new kiln and pottery wheels, Moore said.
Eat for Art will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive in Jackson. A ceramic bowl is $20; adult meal with ceramic bowl $20; adult meal without ceramic bowl $10; children 10 and younger, meal only, $5.
For more information, call (573) 204-7555.
