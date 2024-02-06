Eat for Art fundraiser to help grow Saxony's art program

Rows of finished bowls are ready for the Jan. 26 fundraiser Eat for Art, to benefit Saxony Lutheran High School’s art department.

On Thursday, visual arts instructor Christy Moore was hard at work with a pre-measured chunk of clay, as she shaped it into a bowl on a potter’s wheel.

Moore had bought the wheel for her own use, and brought it to the school so her students could have some experience throwing clay, she said.

Volunteer Holly Schneider is helping organize the food for the event and organized the collection of donations to buy food and clay supplies, Moore said.

She and another volunteer have been shaping bowls, drying them out, firing them, since October, Moore said, and Art Club parent Donna Rubach has helped with glazing some of the bowls.

Visual arts instructor Christy Moore shows the maker's mark on a finished bowl Thursday at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson. Marybeth Niederkorn

“It’s a process,” she said, as she started the clay on her wheel, shaping it into a doughnut.

Each bowl is made from a similar amount of clay, Moore said, dipping her hands into water to keep the clay moving smoothly. After forming a cylinder, she began coaxing the edges outward, using a sponge to keep the surfaces smooth while the bowl took shape under her fingers.