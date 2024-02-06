Easter egg hunts planned throughout region

Easter is just around the corner and with this comes egg hunts.
Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau, will hold its annual Easter egg hunt Thursday, March 21. The hunt will be held at the Notre Dame Track Complex beginning at 4:30 p.m., with activities such as face paintings, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. The egg hunt will start at 5:30 p.m., and there will be three age groups — 1-to-3-year-olds (a parent must be present), 4-to-6-year-olds and 7-to-12-year-olds. There will be a golden egg for a special prize, if found. The cost is $12 per child. Proceeds benefit Notre Dame students competing at FCCLA state. Register in advance or pay at the event. For more information, contact Laura Halter at laurahalter@notredame cape.org or (573) 335-6772, ext. 302.
Connection Point Church, 358 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, will welcome all for its Helicopter Egg Drop on Saturday, March 23. There will be two egg drops for children from pre-K to sixth grade. One will be at 10 a.m. and the other at noon, and each will be the same. Along with the egg drop, there will be plenty of fun, food trucks and, of course, candy.
Discover Life Church will hold its Easter events Wednesday, March 27, at its Cape Girardeau and Sikeston locations. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be free to the public. The Cape Girardeau location will have free candy, games, food trucks, live music and more. The Sikeston location will have bounce houses, games, food trucks and an Easter egg hunt.
If you are tired of those on-land Easter Bunnies, then try the Egg Dive at the Jefferson Pool, 1620 College St. in Cape Girardeau. This water egg hunt will be Saturday, March 30, and will have two different hunts — Children up to 5 years old will dive at 10 a.m., and those aged 6 to 10 will dive at 11 a.m. There is a maximum of 100 per group. One parent may be in the water with their child. The cost of the dive will be $5 per child. Eggs will be numbered and correspond with candy and prizes. Door prizes and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Paid divers will receive a free ticket to Jefferson Pool to swim after the event. For more information, contact Robert Shanahan at rshanahan@cityofcape.org.
First Baptist Church, 1289 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, will host an Easter event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be crafts with food; at 11 a.m., the egg hunt will start.
There will be a community Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Fruitland Community Church, 6040 U.S. 61 in Jackson. There will be thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes. This event is for children currently in the sixth grade and younger.
Lawless Harley-Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City, will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30. The egg hunt will start at noon, and there will be free photo ops with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m.
Special Therapeutic Activities in Recreation (STAR) will hold Hopping into Spring Easter Egg Hunt on Thursday, April 4, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and is a free. This hunt is available to people of all ages who are in special education classes, workshops or who have leisure needs not met by traditional recreation programs — this includes those varying degrees of developmental delays, mental and physical disabilities, learning disabilities, behavior disorders, emotional difficulties and hearing or visual impairments. The City of Cape Girardeau will provide the eggs, prizes and refreshments. To register, visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/capeparks/activity/search/detail/3937?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true.
