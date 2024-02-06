Easter egg hunts planned throughout region

Easter is just around the corner and with this comes egg hunts.

Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau, will hold its annual Easter egg hunt Thursday, March 21. The hunt will be held at the Notre Dame Track Complex beginning at 4:30 p.m., with activities such as face paintings, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. The egg hunt will start at 5:30 p.m., and there will be three age groups — 1-to-3-year-olds (a parent must be present), 4-to-6-year-olds and 7-to-12-year-olds. There will be a golden egg for a special prize, if found. The cost is $12 per child. Proceeds benefit Notre Dame students competing at FCCLA state. Register in advance or pay at the event. For more information, contact Laura Halter at laurahalter@notredame cape.org or (573) 335-6772, ext. 302.

Connection Point Church, 358 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, will welcome all for its Helicopter Egg Drop on Saturday, March 23. There will be two egg drops for children from pre-K to sixth grade. One will be at 10 a.m. and the other at noon, and each will be the same. Along with the egg drop, there will be plenty of fun, food trucks and, of course, candy.

Discover Life Church will hold its Easter events Wednesday, March 27, at its Cape Girardeau and Sikeston locations. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be free to the public. The Cape Girardeau location will have free candy, games, food trucks, live music and more. The Sikeston location will have bounce houses, games, food trucks and an Easter egg hunt.