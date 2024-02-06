Eastbound William Street to close

Robinson Construction Co. will close the outside eastbound lane of William Street at Sheridan Drive on Wednesday to allow for the removal of a driveway at the Southeast College of Nursing building. According to a City of Cape Girardeau news release, the closure is expected to last until Jan. 11, work and weather permitting. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the work zone.
