Eastbound U.S. 60 in Butler County to be reduced for bridge repairs

Eastbound U.S. 60 in Butler County will be reduced as state Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.
This section of roadway is located between Route DD and Highway 51 near Fisk, Missouri.
Weather permitting, work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area, state officials said.
