East Prairie woman hurt in Monday wreck

An East Prairie, Missouri, woman was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Scott County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred on County Road 517, north of Sikeston, Missouri, at about 9:45 a.m. Monday.
A 2019 Ford Ecosport Titanium driven by Derenda Russell, 47, ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. Russell, who was wearing a safety device, sustained serious injuries.
She was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
