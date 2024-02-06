East Prairie woman arrested for DWI

An East Prairie, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Brittany O'Connor, 33, was arrested in Mississippi County, Missouri, for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to display proper registration.
