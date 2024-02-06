East Prairie woman arrested for alleged DWI

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an East Prairie, Missouri, woman Saturday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Patrol report stated Teresa Bradham, 60, was taken into custody. She was then taken to Mississippi County Jail and held for 12 hours.
