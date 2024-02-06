EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — People from all over will be flocking to East Prairie this weekend for the 47th annual Sweetcorn Festival and 20th annual Tour de Corn Charity Bike Ride.
“It is one of our biggest events of the year,” said Cyndi Norton, executive director of the East Prairie Chamber of Commerce. “With the last year and a half or so being crazy, people are ready to be out and have a nice, relaxing time. There is a little bit of something for everybody.”
The biggest draw is the annual Tour de Corn, a bike ride for charity. There are four routes of approximately 15, 30, 65 and 100 miles. All routes are on rural state highways and on flat terrain.
Emily Dahlbeck, with the Tour de Corn committee, said so far there are about 850 riders pre-registered and that number could increase.
“A lot of it depends on the weather,” Dahlbeck said. “A lot of our local folks will wait until the night before to register. And we’re encouraged because the weather is looking a little better.”
Dahlbeck said that people come from all over to take part in the ride.
“We’re really blessed that the entire surrounding southeast Missouri area is so welcoming,” Dahlbeck said. “The hospitality of all the people is so great. This year we have people registered from New York, Oregon, California and all points in between. And the reputation of the ride comes from how welcoming southeast Missouri is.”
While there are plenty who take part in the 15-, 30- and 65-mile rides, there are also many who participate in the 100-mile ride, called a century ride.
Dahlbeck said because the route is mostly flat, many will use it as their first century ride.
“It’s kind of fun to be part of rider’s history like that,” Dahlbeck said.
The ride originated 20 years ago by a farmer and agriculture plays a big part in the ride. This year, the Tour de Corn is partnering with Missouri Corn Growers, Missouri Beef Industry and the Missouri Farm Bureau. Along the ride there will be QR codes that people can scan with their phone and watch videos about Missouri agriculture.
“It’s a good way to have a fun event but show people how important agriculture is to the area,” Dahlbeck said.
While showing the importance of agriculture, the ride also highlights the entire region.
“It is such a community-oriented thing,” Dahlbeck said. “The people in places like Benton, Morley and Charleston really come together and make the ride what it is. It’s based in East Prairie but showcases the entire area.”
And the weekend is about much more than the Tour de Corn as a full weekend of fun events are planned, beginning Friday night with the East Prairie Main Street Party.
The Main Street Party will be held in downtown East Prairie from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and feature craft and food vendors, live music, performances from East Prairie cheerleaders, Fault Line Athletics and Southeast Twirlers, a corn eating contest for all ages and end with fireworks.
Then Saturday, the Tour de Corn will have a mass start at 7:30 a.m. with live music starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until 8:15 p.m. when there will a lip-sync competition.
“Somebody is going to walk away with $500,” Norton said of the competition.
A car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and pageants will be held from 1-3 p.m. for children birth to 12 years old. Norton said registration is still open for the pageants. Downtown stores will be open as well for people who want to shop.
Like the Tour de Corn, Norton said the Sweetcorn Festival is an event the entire community takes part in.
“The whole community comes out and helps with this event,” Norton said. “As we say, it takes a village, and we appreciate every one of our volunteers that help.”
And Norton said there will be something for everyone.
“Bring a chair, come relax, come shop some vendors and get some food,” Norton said. “We welcome everybody.”
