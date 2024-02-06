EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — People from all over will be flocking to East Prairie this weekend for the 47th annual Sweetcorn Festival and 20th annual Tour de Corn Charity Bike Ride.

“It is one of our biggest events of the year,” said Cyndi Norton, executive director of the East Prairie Chamber of Commerce. “With the last year and a half or so being crazy, people are ready to be out and have a nice, relaxing time. There is a little bit of something for everybody.”

The biggest draw is the annual Tour de Corn, a bike ride for charity. There are four routes of approximately 15, 30, 65 and 100 miles. All routes are on rural state highways and on flat terrain.

Emily Dahlbeck, with the Tour de Corn committee, said so far there are about 850 riders pre-registered and that number could increase.

“A lot of it depends on the weather,” Dahlbeck said. “A lot of our local folks will wait until the night before to register. And we’re encouraged because the weather is looking a little better.”

Dahlbeck said that people come from all over to take part in the ride.

“We’re really blessed that the entire surrounding southeast Missouri area is so welcoming,” Dahlbeck said. “The hospitality of all the people is so great. This year we have people registered from New York, Oregon, California and all points in between. And the reputation of the ride comes from how welcoming southeast Missouri is.”

While there are plenty who take part in the 15-, 30- and 65-mile rides, there are also many who participate in the 100-mile ride, called a century ride.

Dahlbeck said because the route is mostly flat, many will use it as their first century ride.

“It’s kind of fun to be part of rider’s history like that,” Dahlbeck said.

The ride originated 20 years ago by a farmer and agriculture plays a big part in the ride. This year, the Tour de Corn is partnering with Missouri Corn Growers, Missouri Beef Industry and the Missouri Farm Bureau. Along the ride there will be QR codes that people can scan with their phone and watch videos about Missouri agriculture.