East Prairie man taken into custody

An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers took into custody Michael Caery, 46, for alleged possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), driving while suspended or revoked and failure to have two working tail lights.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
