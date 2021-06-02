East Prairie man dies in crash

An East Prairie, Missouri, man died Monday night in a one-vehicle crash.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Conor Chance, 21, was on Miller Road, east of East Prairie, when the 2016 Nissan Altima he was driving northbound left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County (Missouri) Coroner Terry Parker.
