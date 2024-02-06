East Prairie man arrested for DWI

An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated authorities arrested Roy Odom, 58, in Mississippi County.
He was taken to the county jail, where he was being held for 12 hours.
