East Prairie man arrested for child porn

An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday afternoon on three counts of alleged felony possession of child pornography.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Avery Yancy, 20, was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. He was taken to Mississippi County Jail, where he was to be held for 24 hours.
