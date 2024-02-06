East Perry Fair, Benton Neighbor Days canceled

The East Perry Community Fair, originally set for Sept. 25 and 26 in Altenburg, Missouri, will not be held this year, the board of directors announced Friday.
Benton Neighbor Days, originally set for Sept. 5 and 6, has also been canceled, according to the Benton (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce.
The East Perry Community Fair began in 1937 and was not held during the World War II years, the release noted. "Just as was done at that time, the fair feels that it is in the best interest of everyone to not hold a fair in 2020," the release stated.