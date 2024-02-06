All sections
September 17, 2021

East Perry Community Fair returns

The East Perry Community Fair, known as the "Best Little Fair in the Land," returns Sept. 24 and 25, to Altenburg, Missouri, following last year's absence. The fair was founded in 1937 and it has been held in the same location every year since, except for last year and the years 1942 through 1945 during World War II in compliance with government requests to conserve resources...

Sarah Yenesel
Dustin Aden of Pocahontas guides his mule, Slick, over the bar during the mule jumping competition Sept. 23, 2017 at the East Perry Community Fair in Altenburg, Missouri.
Dustin Aden of Pocahontas guides his mule, Slick, over the bar during the mule jumping competition Sept. 23, 2017 at the East Perry Community Fair in Altenburg, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

The East Perry Community Fair, known as the "Best Little Fair in the Land," returns Sept. 24 and 25, to Altenburg, Missouri, following last year's absence.

The fair was founded in 1937 and it has been held in the same location every year since, except for last year and the years 1942 through 1945 during World War II in compliance with government requests to conserve resources.

The fair continues to promote itself as a traditional agricultural fair still having free parking, free admission and a variety of free entertainment and spectator events.

The opening parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 followed by the opening ceremonies. The parade will include high school marching bands from Perryville, St. Vincent, Oak Ridge, Meadow Heights, Chaffee and Greenville.

Marvin and Stan Petzoldt, who have been involved in the management of the East Perry Lumber Co. for more than 50 years, will serve as grand marshals for the parade. The company is the largest employer in the greater East Perry community area founded in 1945 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Luke Foltz, 3, takes a spin on the Ferris wheel at the East Perry Community Fair on Sept. 26, 2015 in Altenburg, Missouri.
Luke Foltz, 3, takes a spin on the Ferris wheel at the East Perry Community Fair on Sept. 26, 2015 in Altenburg, Missouri.Souteast MIssourian file

The popular 4X4 truck pull returns at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 as does the fair's largest spectator draw, the mule jumping competition at 4 p.m. Sept. 25. New to the fair program will be a Hot Rod and Out of Field Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.

The new pull will feature 8,000- and 9,250-pound tractors from the Illinois Hot Farm Stock Pullers Association.

The brands of the tractors include Allis Chalmers, Case, International, John Deere, and Massey Ferguson, some with colorful paint jobs. They will be hooked to the Heaven Bound, owned and operated by Larry Montgomery of Windsor, Illinois.

Also pulling will be three classes of open and modified tractors and "out of field" tractors. The open and modified are classic farm tractors manufactured in 1959 and earlier with highly modified engines and modified tires. The "out of field" tractors are more recent larger tractors used on the farm on a regular basis. Some of the area pullers who will be contestants in these classes have pulled their tractors and won throughout the Midwest.

The mainstay of the fair is still the judging of livestock, crops, and home economics entries as well as many classes for 4-H and FFA projects. Two of the largest competitions Sept. 25 will be one of the 10 largest beef cattle shows in Missouri at 10 a.m. in the show barn. The draft horse and mule show including several hitch classes in the arena also beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 25. The annual 4-H and FFA Youth Animal Sale will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 25.

Fair attendees, with the exception of livestock trucks and pull trucks and tractors, are reminded they must enter the parking areas from Poplar Street unless otherwise directed by the parking staff.

The fair recommends fairgoers plan to arrive early to reduce their waiting times in traffic. This will give them an opportunity to enjoy some of the fair food and 16 outside vendors, or to have children enjoy the rides and games available.

For additional information, visit the fair's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/East-Perry-Community-Fair-131870156893261/.

The full schedule is as follows:

Sept. 24

8 a.m. Judging of poultry and small animals

10 a.m. Judging of hall exhibits

1 p.m. Parade

2 p.m. Opening ceremonies

4 p.m. 4H & FFA barrow weigh-in

5 p.m. 4H & FFA steer weigh-in

6 p.m. Music by White Lightning Band

7 p.m. 4X4 Truck Pull

Sept. 25

8 a.m. 4-H & FFA steer show

8 a.m. Judging of sheep, goats and swine

9 a.m. Judging of beef cattle

10 a.m. Judging of draft horses and mules

10 a.m. Pedal tractor pull

10:30 a.m. Dairy cattle show

1 p.m. Music by The Backstreet Cruisers

4 p.m. Jumping mules competition

5 p.m. 4-H & FFA sale

6 p.m. Music by Generation

7 p.m. Hot Rod & Out-Of-Field tractor pull

