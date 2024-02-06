East Perry Community Fair back again this weekend

The East Perry Community Fair, also known as "The Best Little Fair in the Land", will be starting Friday, Sept. 22, in Altenburg, Missouri.

According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to come into the town of less than 400 people. This two-day community fair will include events such as a 4x4 tractor pull, 4-H and FFA animal judging, fair rides and a mule-jumping competition. There will be a parade at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Throughout the two-day fair, there will be many local artists and bands performing. These include Dustin Bishop, Burnt Mill Boys, Ian Ferguson, Carly Green, Logan Chapman, Clint Sattler and Generation.

There will be food vendors for fairgoers to enjoy, including Lil' Country Store, Kilt-N It BBQ, Mudcat Mobile, Craig & Molly's Hutch, Luna's Shaved Ice and Kona Ice.