NewsSeptember 20, 2023

East Perry Community Fair back again this weekend

"The Best Little Fair in the Land" returns Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, as the East Perry Community Fair is back in Altenburg, Missouri.
"The Best Little Fair in the Land" returns Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, as the East Perry Community Fair is back in Altenburg, Missouri.

The East Perry Community Fair, also known as "The Best Little Fair in the Land", will be starting Friday, Sept. 22, in Altenburg, Missouri.

According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to come into the town of less than 400 people. This two-day community fair will include events such as a 4x4 tractor pull, 4-H and FFA animal judging, fair rides and a mule-jumping competition. There will be a parade at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Throughout the two-day fair, there will be many local artists and bands performing. These include Dustin Bishop, Burnt Mill Boys, Ian Ferguson, Carly Green, Logan Chapman, Clint Sattler and Generation.

There will be food vendors for fairgoers to enjoy, including Lil' Country Store, Kilt-N It BBQ, Mudcat Mobile, Craig & Molly's Hutch, Luna's Shaved Ice and Kona Ice.

No campers or motor homes will be allowed in the fair parking lot during the duration of the fair. Bicycles, motorcycles, rollerblades and skateboards are specifically prohibited from the fairgrounds. Service animals must be kept on a leash while in the fairgrounds. No outside food, drinks or coolers are permitted on the fairgrounds in the parking lot, and organizers ask there be no posters or pamphlets distributed through the fairgrounds or in the parking lot (except from vendors).

The fair boasts free entrance, free entertainment and free parking.

For more information on this community fair go to www.facebook.com/p/East-Perry-Community-Fair-100057489849811.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

