East Cape trailer park residents continue dealing with floodwaters

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. — Residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau have had to find new places to lay their heads at night after last week’s evacuation of the area.
For Gregory Gabelman and his son, Caleb, that has meant living out of a cousin’s recreational vehicle near Babe’s Fish Wagon close to the flooded area.
“We like to camp, but this seems to be missing the ‘ing,’” Gregory said. “This is our camp. We’re not camping.”
Gregory Gabelman, who has lived in the trailer park or near the park for several years, said during flooding in 2011 it took three months to get back into their home.
“I’m fortunate enough to have family that can help,” he said.
But Gabelman said that isn’t the case for everyone who lived in the trailer park.
Caleb Gabelman said there hasn’t been any indication of when they will be able to go back to their home.
“We’re just gonna wait it out till we can move back in,” Caleb Gabelman said.
Longtime East Cape Girardeau Mayor Joe Aden said “naturally everybody’s tense” about the floodwaters.
Aden said the trailer park has had flooding issues in the past, but this time it is more severe. He said the river level dropping is really helping the community.
“Overall, we’re doing well,” Aden said. “We just have to have patience and hope we don’t get a lot of rain ... and the river keeps dropping.”
Because of flooding, Illinois Route 3 is closed near Gale, Illinois, from Illinois Route 146 to Old Illinois Route 3 in Alexander County, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Old Illinois Route 3 is closed at Gale from Railroad Street to Illinois Route 3.
Heading north from Route 146, part of Route 3 heading toward McClure, Illinois, was reduced to one lane Sunday because of water on the road.
Although water levels are slowly falling at Cape Girardeau, major flooding will continue through the next week, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday evening, the Mississippi River level was just above 45 feet, according to the NWS; flood stage is 32 feet.
There is an American Red Cross shelter on standby at Zion United Methodist Church at 3652 Route Z in Cape Girardeau, according to a Saturday news release from American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. Those coming to the shelter should bring a few days worth of clothing, bedding, toiletries, essential medication and items for children, the release stated.
Those needing a shelter can visit www.redcross.org/shelter, download the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1 (800) REDCROSS, or 1 (800)-733-2767.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.