East Cape trailer park residents continue dealing with floodwaters

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. — Residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau have had to find new places to lay their heads at night after last week’s evacuation of the area.

For Gregory Gabelman and his son, Caleb, that has meant living out of a cousin’s recreational vehicle near Babe’s Fish Wagon close to the flooded area.

“We like to camp, but this seems to be missing the ‘ing,’” Gregory said. “This is our camp. We’re not camping.”

Gregory Gabelman, who has lived in the trailer park or near the park for several years, said during flooding in 2011 it took three months to get back into their home.

“I’m fortunate enough to have family that can help,” he said.

But Gabelman said that isn’t the case for everyone who lived in the trailer park.

Caleb Gabelman said there hasn’t been any indication of when they will be able to go back to their home.

“We’re just gonna wait it out till we can move back in,” Caleb Gabelman said.