East Cape gets some relief; 146 open to local traffic

Traveling is a little easier for flood-weary residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, now that a section of Route 146 has reopened.

Joe Aden, mayor of the village, said the Illinois Department of Transportation reopened “just one lane” of the route from East Cape Girardeau to the Mississippi River bridge Friday afternoon.

A signal light has been installed to regulate traffic flow on the one lane, Aden said.

The road remains closed from the village east to Route 3 as a result of the flooding, Aden said.

He said that section might reopen next week, but he doesn’t know for sure.

Aden said, however, the pavement that is open is good news for East Cape Girardeau residents who work in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere in Missouri.