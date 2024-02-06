All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 20, 2019

East Cape gets some relief; 146 open to local traffic

Traveling is a little easier for flood-weary residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, now that a section of Route 146 has reopened. Joe Aden, mayor of the village, said the Illinois Department of Transportation reopened “just one lane” of the route from East Cape Girardeau to the Mississippi River bridge Friday afternoon...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Cars ford floodwaters Friday at a recently-reopened stretch of Route 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
Cars ford floodwaters Friday at a recently-reopened stretch of Route 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.TYLER GRAEF

Traveling is a little easier for flood-weary residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, now that a section of Route 146 has reopened.

Joe Aden, mayor of the village, said the Illinois Department of Transportation reopened “just one lane” of the route from East Cape Girardeau to the Mississippi River bridge Friday afternoon.

A signal light has been installed to regulate traffic flow on the one lane, Aden said.

The road remains closed from the village east to Route 3 as a result of the flooding, Aden said.

He said that section might reopen next week, but he doesn’t know for sure.

Aden said, however, the pavement that is open is good news for East Cape Girardeau residents who work in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere in Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For the past two weeks, they have traveled by boat, oversize trucks and by foot through water a foot deep or more in some places.

The Mississippi River, as of Saturday, has been above flood stage for a record-breaking 137 consecutive days, according to the National Weather Service.

The record for consecutive days above 32 feet at the local gauge was 125 set between June 10 and Oct. 12, 1993, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has tracked river levels along the Mississippi since the 1800s.

Friday afternoon, the river stood at just above 36 feet on the gauge, according to the Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky. That is still more than 4 feet above flood stage.

The river is not expected to drop below flood stage at Cape Girardeau until early August.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy