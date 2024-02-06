Earthquake expert weighs in on recent local earthquakes

Small earthquakes, such as the two recorded near Lake Wappapello on Sunday, rarely cause damage. But Missouri was once, briefly, the earthquake capital of America.

Back in 1811 and 1812, a region encompassing Missouri — called The New Madrid Seismic Zone — experienced around 2,000 of the highest-intensity earthquakes ever recorded in North American history.

Things seem to have calmed down since then.

Most of geophysicist Don Blakeman's time is not spent educating regular folks on the science behind earthquakes, but he is articulate and patient when he does. He certainly doesn't spend much of his time focusing on Missouri quakes — there haven't been enough of them.

When he's working, Blakeman is one of the duty seismologists at the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, part of the U.S. Geological Survey. Although a scientist, Blakeman's job more closely resembles that of a police officer: His highest priority is protecting human life. Blakeman examines earthquakes all over the world. If he restricted himself to Missouri, he might not have enough to study as earthquakes are uncommon in the Midwest.

The two recent earthquakes in Wayne County, Blakeman said, were not "response quakes," not powerful enough to be of particular concern. Sunday's earthquakes were recorded at 2.2 and 2.4 in magnitude. Missouri (along with all of the eastern U.S.) requires a magnitude 3 or above quake to generate a response.

When asked what has changed in Missouri since 1811, Blakeman said, "nothing."

"There's basically nothing geologically different from that time to now. Those quakes were an anomaly. They have been heavily studied but we're hindered by the lack of science that existed at that time. We just don't have enough scientific information to really understand what happened. But nothing that large has happened for 200 years. I think you have to focus more on the typical situation rather than remote possibility."