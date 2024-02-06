Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk announced extended early voting hours at the Jackson and Cape Girardeau locations through Monday, Nov. 4.
According to a Cape Girardeau County Elections news release, the Cape Girardeau early voting location is at Heritage Square Plaza, 2129 William St., Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and the Jackson location is at the County Administration Building 3rd floor, 1 Barton Square, Jackson, Missouri.
The early voting hours and days include:
The election day voting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 5, will go from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the voter's assigned polling place.
