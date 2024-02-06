All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 29, 2024

Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Cape Girardeau extends early voting hours through Nov. 4 at two locations.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk announced extended early voting hours at the Jackson and Cape Girardeau locations through Monday, Nov. 4.

According to a Cape Girardeau County Elections news release, the Cape Girardeau early voting location is at Heritage Square Plaza, 2129 William St., Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and the Jackson location is at the County Administration Building 3rd floor, 1 Barton Square, Jackson, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The early voting hours and days include:

  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29;
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30;
  • 8 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31;
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1;
  • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2;
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

The election day voting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 5, will go from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the voter's assigned polling place.

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy