Early voting begins in Cape County; absentee ballots in the mail

Voters across Missouri, including dozens of Cape Girardeau County residents, began casting ballots Tuesday in advance of the Nov. 3 general election.

Two polling places opened Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County — one at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and the other inside the county government Administrative Building in Jackson — and will remain open for any registered voter in the county to vote before Election Day.

“Between the two places, we had more than 45 people vote by early Tuesday afternoon,” according to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. The early voting locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 2 and also from 8 a.m. until noon Oct. 31, the Saturday before the general election. The early voting locations will also serve as “central polling sites” Nov. 3, in addition to all other polling locations throughout the county.

Summers said she anticipates a record number of voters will take advantage of absentee ballots and optional early voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2,100 absentee ballots were mailed Tuesday from the clerk’s office to voters in Cape Girardeau County who had requested them.

“People who requested absentee ballots by now should expect to see them in their mailboxes this week,” Summers said. “We’re processing them as they come in.”

Summers recommended voters complete and return absentee ballots “promptly” so the post office has plenty of time to deliver them to her office and her office has ample time to process them.

“We have stacks (of absentee ballot requests) that came in today that we’ll process and will be going out tomorrow,” she said.