NewsMarch 15, 2025

Early morning storms spare Kennett from worst devastation, NWS surveys underway

Kennett was spared the worst devastation from early morning storms, with damage reports under investigation by the NWS. While rain and thunderstorms are expected, the worst seems to have passed.

By Steve Hankins ~ Delta Dunklin Democrat
story image illustation

Official damage surveys from early morning Saturday, March 15, storms at Kennett are in process and will be distributed from the National Weather Service (NWS), perhaps on Sunday, March 16.

NWS at Memphis Meteorologist Caitlin Dirkes said damage reports from Kennett were received and are being investigated.

"We've had some damage reports from the Kennett area, specifically," Dirkes said. "I, unfortunately, don't have any details.

"We're not going to be sending any surveys out until at least Sunday," she continued. "So, I don't have specific details. But we have received a couple of damage reports from Kennett."

Although dangerous weather conditions prevailed in the early morning hours Saturday, rain is all that's forecasted for the area as of 10 a.m. Saturday, the meteorologist said.

"In terms of the next couple of days, you'll probably see some showers and thunderstorms for at least the next five or six hours," Dirkes said. "That's from 10 a.m. Saturday to the late afternoon.

"It does look like the worst of it is probably to the east of you guys," she added. "You might see some thunderstorms, but I'd say the worst of it is probably over for Kennett."

Damage reports from areas north and west of the city indicated Kennett was spared somewhat from the worst devastation.

However, city workers, emergency management personnel and law enforcement officers logged extra hours protecting the community overnight and still are on duty Saturday.

"We are still expecting some pretty long duration rounds of rain and thunderstorms for you guys today, Saturday," Dirkes said. "But we do dry out starting Sunday.

"With a little cooler temperatures than you'll have for the rest of Saturday," she added. "It's very important to remain vigilant and monitor conditions so that you remain safe throughout these seasonal weather events."

Dunklin County dispatchers reported that teams experienced a busy night, but had no damage reports to share as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Tornado
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

