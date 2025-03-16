Official damage surveys from early morning Saturday, March 15, storms at Kennett are in process and will be distributed from the National Weather Service (NWS), perhaps on Sunday, March 16.

NWS at Memphis Meteorologist Caitlin Dirkes said damage reports from Kennett were received and are being investigated.

"We've had some damage reports from the Kennett area, specifically," Dirkes said. "I, unfortunately, don't have any details.

"We're not going to be sending any surveys out until at least Sunday," she continued. "So, I don't have specific details. But we have received a couple of damage reports from Kennett."

Although dangerous weather conditions prevailed in the early morning hours Saturday, rain is all that's forecasted for the area as of 10 a.m. Saturday, the meteorologist said.

"In terms of the next couple of days, you'll probably see some showers and thunderstorms for at least the next five or six hours," Dirkes said. "That's from 10 a.m. Saturday to the late afternoon.