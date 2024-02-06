All sections
NewsJune 28, 2022

Early morning shooting in Cape leaves one injured

A man was shot multiple times at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets in Cape Girardeau, according to the police department. Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating the case and no one has been taken into custody, police Cpl. Ryan Droege said via text message...

Beau Nations

A man was shot multiple times at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets in Cape Girardeau, according to the police department.

Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating the case and no one has been taken into custody, police Cpl. Ryan Droege said via text message.

The 26-year-old man was struck in his extremities and treated at Southeast Hospital's emergency room, Droege said.

"He was treated initially in Cape Girardeau and was eventually transferred to a hospital in St. Louis. His injuries are not life-threatening," according to Droege.

An individual recorded the sound of gunshots through a Ring Doorbell and posted it to Facebook. The video may be seen at www.neighbors.ring.com/n/ZjPYro0CBz.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

