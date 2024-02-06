Early college credit for Central students starts in the fall

This fall, the Cape Girardeau Central High School Class of 2020 will have an opportunity to jump-start their higher education goals with a new Early College Program offered at Cape College Center, according to a news release from Southeast Missouri State University.

Students may pursue an associate of arts degree, or the CORE 42 statewide general education curriculum simultaneously with their high-school diploma, the release stated.

Officials with the Cape Girardeau School District, the university and Three Rivers College announced Thursday the program for select, currently enrolled high school students in Cape Girardeau public schools.

CORE 42 is Missouri's new 42-credit hour general education curriculum. Courses taken anywhere within the Missouri public higher education system are transferable to any two- or four-year Missouri public institution.

"The early college model provides students an opportunity to access challenging and rigorous course work while in high school," Tony Robinson, deputy superintendent of secondary education with the Cape Girardeau School District, said in the release. "It also has the benefit of allowing students to complete a significant portion of their college course work, reducing the expense of post-secondary education."