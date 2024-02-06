Early college credit for Central students starts in the fall

This fall, the Cape Girardeau Central High School Class of 2020 will have an opportunity to jump-start their higher education goals with a new Early College Program offered at Cape College Center, according to a news release from Southeast Missouri State University.
Students may pursue an associate of arts degree, or the CORE 42 statewide general education curriculum simultaneously with their high-school diploma, the release stated.
Officials with the Cape Girardeau School District, the university and Three Rivers College announced Thursday the program for select, currently enrolled high school students in Cape Girardeau public schools.
CORE 42 is Missouri's new 42-credit hour general education curriculum. Courses taken anywhere within the Missouri public higher education system are transferable to any two- or four-year Missouri public institution.
"The early college model provides students an opportunity to access challenging and rigorous course work while in high school," Tony Robinson, deputy superintendent of secondary education with the Cape Girardeau School District, said in the release. "It also has the benefit of allowing students to complete a significant portion of their college course work, reducing the expense of post-secondary education."
Seth Ward, Southeast director of dual credit and dual enrollment, also was quoted in the release: "Early College Programs, like the partnership between the Cape College Center and Cape Girardeau Public Schools, are a great way to provide increased college access to students, and still provide the support many students need in their transition from high school to college. It is about providing students the opportunity to reach their goals, and that is what I hope we can achieve through this partnership."
Students must be at least 16 years old, receive approval to participate from their principal, have at least a 2.5 high school grade point average and take a placement test to be eligible. Counselors identified a group of eligible juniors who were invited to apply. The students have been selected for the pilot program beginning in the fall. The program will be open to all juniors to apply in the 2019-2020 school year.
The Cape College Center is in the Cape Career and Technology Center at 1080 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The Cape College Center is a partnership among Southeast Missouri State University, Three Rivers College and Mineral Area College, and is an open enrollment higher education center, providing community college-type services to the citizens of Cape Girardeau County and the Cape Career and Technology Center service region.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.