Eagle Scout donates bat boxes for installation near trails

Bats local to Cape Girardeau may find new homes this spring in the city's parks, thanks to the efforts of 14-year-old Nick Hodges.

And runners and walkers may have fewer mosquitoes to deal with because of them.

Hodges constructed six cedar boxes to serve as shelter for the flying insectivores and donated them to fulfill a final requirement on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout.

The eighth-grader said he needed at least 21 merit badges and was required to show characteristics like leadership and skill in the outdoors before being considered for the promotion of rank.

After presenting the boxes to employees at the City of Cape Girardeau and appearing before a Boy Scouts of America board of review, Hodges received the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

"It's a pretty big achievement; I've been in scouts my whole life, and it's something I looked up to doing," Hodges said.

Hodges said his project began by finding an effective design for the boxes and creating a prototype. With the help of family members and about a dozen of his fellow scouts from Troop 4002, the bat boxes were completed in just two days.

Parks division manager Brock Davis said the new bat boxes will join those in place along the 5.67-mile Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail.