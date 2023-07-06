Eagle Ridge Christian School welcomes new administrator

Jeanie White has been hired as the administrator at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau. Janice Margrabe, the current administrator, will assume the role of superintendent. White will begin her duties Tuesday, Aug. 1.
White has been in public education for 29 years. Her most recent position was at Perry County District, where she has served since 2014. White comes to Eagle Ridge with a bachelor's from Central Methodist College, a master's from Lindenwood University and a specialist degree from William Woods University in Educational Leadership.
While at Perry County, White was a leader of a team of 400 employees, according to an Eagle Ridge news release.
"As I have in all of my positions, I have learned so much from my team at Perry County. As the HR Administrator, I learned a tremendous amount about being a relational leader," she said in the release. "As a principal, I was blessed to learn so much from my team of teachers; especially the secondary perspective. It was wonderful, coming from early childhood, to experience the whole child from birth to graduation; it was a great experience. I am looking forward to joining Eagle Ridge Christian School and collaborating with the team here; the size is perfect to have great collaboration, the ability to get feedback and to make decisions that are well- informed and will maximize student growth. Most importantly, working with educators that share my love of Jesus Christ and my desire to serve Him. I am looking forward to being part of that. Eagle Ridge already has plans in motion for all kinds of growth in various capacities, and I am eager to help those plans continue moving forward."
Along with working in public education, white has also served on various community committees and organizations for the last nine years representing the Perry County District, its staff and students. During that time, she wrote grants that helped build a $2.8 million FEMA Shelter and fed thousands of children with after-school meals.
"Serving on so many community organizations has allowed me to form professional relationships across the area. I was able to present information, listen to speakers, discuss relevant community and district issues with other community leaders and develop professional connections that positively impacted the community's support of the district and its growth initiatives," she said in the release. "I work with leaders from the community to develop opportunities for community growth and improvement. Our goal has always been to provide services to meet the needs of the people in Perryville. I know that when our students' basic needs are met they are more likely to learn, grow and excel."
White has been married for 32 years to her high school sweetheart, and they have four children together. Her daughter, Courtney, works at Eagle Ridge in the early-childhood day care program
White said her daughter's love of Eagle Ridge inspired her to postpone retirement and join the Eagle Ridge team.
"I consider myself fortunate to continue my professional journey at Eagle Ridge, and I'm looking forward to becoming part of such a welcoming school that has its foundation on the Rock of Jesus," she said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.