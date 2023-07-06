Eagle Ridge Christian School welcomes new administrator

Jeanie White has been hired as the administrator at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau. Janice Margrabe, the current administrator, will assume the role of superintendent. White will begin her duties Tuesday, Aug. 1.

White has been in public education for 29 years. Her most recent position was at Perry County District, where she has served since 2014. White comes to Eagle Ridge with a bachelor's from Central Methodist College, a master's from Lindenwood University and a specialist degree from William Woods University in Educational Leadership.

While at Perry County, White was a leader of a team of 400 employees, according to an Eagle Ridge news release.

"As I have in all of my positions, I have learned so much from my team at Perry County. As the HR Administrator, I learned a tremendous amount about being a relational leader," she said in the release. "As a principal, I was blessed to learn so much from my team of teachers; especially the secondary perspective. It was wonderful, coming from early childhood, to experience the whole child from birth to graduation; it was a great experience. I am looking forward to joining Eagle Ridge Christian School and collaborating with the team here; the size is perfect to have great collaboration, the ability to get feedback and to make decisions that are well- informed and will maximize student growth. Most importantly, working with educators that share my love of Jesus Christ and my desire to serve Him. I am looking forward to being part of that. Eagle Ridge already has plans in motion for all kinds of growth in various capacities, and I am eager to help those plans continue moving forward."