Each for Equal women's networking event Monday

Each woman individually can make a big difference collectively for all women, and that’s the theme behind Monday’s networking and forum event, Each for Equal.
The event pairs students in Southeast Missouri State University’s Golden Z Club chapter, a branch of professional women’s organization Zonta International, with women professionals in the community.
That way, said Dr. Jan Ruopp, dentist with Ruopp Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau, students meet women in their fields of study, and develop relationships important to their careers.
“I think, being in the Midwest, in a small town, sometimes we don’t highlight issues that are observed globally,” Ruopp said — this event allows discussion of bigger questions, and highlights the social, economic and political accomplishments of women globally.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Hors d’oeuvres are served, and networking commences.
Then, for the second half of the evening, starting at around 6:30 p.m., a forum will have panelists answering questions suggested by the International Women’s Day forum leaders, Ruopp said.
The panel will be four or five women from the community, she said, and will include Sonia Rucker, dean of students and assistant to the president for equity and diversity at Southeast; Erin Fluegge, associate professor of management at Southeast; Sally Spalding, assistant professor of communication studies at Southeast; and others.
“One of the items this year we really wanted to touch on is collective individualism,” Ruopp said. “We are all parts of a whole. We need to try to get everyone to see we all need to be working together.”
Ruopp said last year’s theme was Balance for Better, and focused on gender equality and women’s rights.
“We’re still striving at this point to have women on the same playing field as men,” Ruopp said. “This year, Each for Equal means we’re trying to get people to think about how their own individual behaviors, mindsets, have an impact on our larger society.”
Ruopp said this year’s panelists all come from a different perspective, making for a good discussion.
The club is small, she said, but the members are so dedicated, “it’s really worthwhile,” she said.
“I know, coming into this event, the students are unsure, but at the end, they say, ‘Wow, it was neat to network with some people in my field,’” Ruopp said. “Women can give so many pointers, having had life experiences and gaining so much from them. As a female professional, it’s always neat to see people that are so interested in your field and excited about it. And it gives me new enthusiasm.”
This is the third year for the forum and networking event, Ruopp said, and it’s important to the community and to her.
“Monday’s event is open to any lady who would like to come and network with other female professionals,” Ruopp said.
Register by emailing sroumany1s@semo.edu.
