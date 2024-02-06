Each for Equal women's networking event Monday

Each woman individually can make a big difference collectively for all women, and that’s the theme behind Monday’s networking and forum event, Each for Equal.

The event pairs students in Southeast Missouri State University’s Golden Z Club chapter, a branch of professional women’s organization Zonta International, with women professionals in the community.

That way, said Dr. Jan Ruopp, dentist with Ruopp Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau, students meet women in their fields of study, and develop relationships important to their careers.

“I think, being in the Midwest, in a small town, sometimes we don’t highlight issues that are observed globally,” Ruopp said — this event allows discussion of bigger questions, and highlights the social, economic and political accomplishments of women globally.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Hors d’oeuvres are served, and networking commences.

Then, for the second half of the evening, starting at around 6:30 p.m., a forum will have panelists answering questions suggested by the International Women’s Day forum leaders, Ruopp said.

The panel will be four or five women from the community, she said, and will include Sonia Rucker, dean of students and assistant to the president for equity and diversity at Southeast; Erin Fluegge, associate professor of management at Southeast; Sally Spalding, assistant professor of communication studies at Southeast; and others.

“One of the items this year we really wanted to touch on is collective individualism,” Ruopp said. “We are all parts of a whole. We need to try to get everyone to see we all need to be working together.”