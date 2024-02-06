SIKESTON, Mo. -- Area residents looking for an easy way to properly dispose of their electronics will have the opportunity to so during the upcoming e-Waste 2020 Recycling Day.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, electronic items ranging from TVs, monitors, computers, audio, video and office equipment will be accepted at Carnell's Collision Repair, 700 Tanner, 417 North Main in Sikeston. The e-Waste event is sponsored by Bootheel Solid Waste Management District.

"It's time to clean out your basement and closets again," said Scott County First District Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn, who also serves as the chair of the Solid Waste Management Committee.

A truck will be parked at the corner of Tanner and North Main Streets in Sikeston to receive any of the items being accepted. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.