E. Prairie man charged with murder

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- An East Prairie man faces murder charges for the stabbing death of one man and physical assault of his father early Tuesday in Mississippi County.

Albert Wade Toombs Jr., 42, is charged through Mississippi County with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action, according to online court records.

East Prairie City Marshal Mark Higgins said around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday officers with the East Prairie Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Imogene Street in East Prairie. Upon arrival, officers met with Albert Toombs Sr., 64, who was covered in blood and said he was physically assaulted by his son who was identified as Albert Toombs Jr., Higgins said. Toombs Sr. was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with severe trauma to his head and ultimately received 70 stitches, Higgins said.

According to Higgins, another victim, Stephan Murray, 66, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday by Mississippi County Coroner Terry A. Parker.

According to the probable cause affidavit provided by Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann's office, Toombs Jr. allegedly used a thick glass measuring cup, a knife and a pair of scissors to inflict harm or serious physical injury to his father and serious physical injury resulting in death to Murray.