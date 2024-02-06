All sections
August 22, 2020

E. Prairie man charged with murder

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- An East Prairie man faces murder charges for the stabbing death of one man and physical assault of his father early Tuesday in Mississippi County. Albert Wade Toombs Jr., 42, is charged through Mississippi County with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action, according to online court records...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- An East Prairie man faces murder charges for the stabbing death of one man and physical assault of his father early Tuesday in Mississippi County.

Albert Wade Toombs Jr., 42, is charged through Mississippi County with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action, according to online court records.

East Prairie City Marshal Mark Higgins said around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday officers with the East Prairie Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Imogene Street in East Prairie. Upon arrival, officers met with Albert Toombs Sr., 64, who was covered in blood and said he was physically assaulted by his son who was identified as Albert Toombs Jr., Higgins said. Toombs Sr. was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with severe trauma to his head and ultimately received 70 stitches, Higgins said.

According to Higgins, another victim, Stephan Murray, 66, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday by Mississippi County Coroner Terry A. Parker.

According to the probable cause affidavit provided by Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann's office, Toombs Jr. allegedly used a thick glass measuring cup, a knife and a pair of scissors to inflict harm or serious physical injury to his father and serious physical injury resulting in death to Murray.

An autopsy revealed Murray had been stabbed multiple times, Higgins said Thursday.

"It was a domestic assault that ended tragically," Higgins said, adding Toombs Jr. resided at the residence with his father. "It's definitely something we don't see here (in East Prairie) often."

Higgins said to his best recollection, the last time a homicide occurred in the East Prairie city limits was in the 1970s. Higgins also noted Murray, who was originally from Texas, served in the Armed Forces and was a former police officer.

Toombs appeared Wednesday before Judge S. Rob Barker in Division I Court and entered a plea of not guilty, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 14.

Bond was set at $2 million, cash only, and Toombs remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Local News
