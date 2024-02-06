The former director of Southeast Missouri State University’s public safety department pleaded guilty to two amended misdemeanor traffic charges Wednesday after a special prosecutor dropped a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

James Douglas Richards, the former director, said Missouri State Highway Patrol toxicology tests were negative for both alcohol and drugs.

“This has been the worst ordeal of my life. I knew I was innocent,” he said after appearing in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in Jackson.

“I feel I was wronged by the whole system,” Richards said.

Special prosecuting attorney Stephanie Watson on Tuesday filed amended charges of failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Judge Craig Brewer fined Richards a total of $150 plus court costs during the brief hearing Wednesday.

Richards’ lawyer, Malcolm Montgomery, said earlier in the day authorities had tested Richards to determine whether he had drugs or alcohol in his system.

“They couldn’t find anything,” he said.

After the court action, both Richards and Montgomery said the original charges of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway were filed only days before the one-year statute of limitations was to run out regarding the incident.

The charges were filed Nov. 9, 2016. The incident occurred the night of Nov. 12, 2015.

According to a probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau police stopped Richards after receiving reports of a possibly intoxicated driver. Richards was stopped at Pacific and Good Hope streets.

Officer Jacob Carter said in the statement Richards’ speech was slurred, and he failed to recite the alphabet correctly. But the officer said Richards was able to count backward from 69 to 42 without missing a single number.

While at the scene, Richards said he had hours earlier taken one prescribed pill, a generic version of Xanax, according to the police officer’s statement.

Richards was handcuffed and transported to the Cape Girardeau police station for “driving in an impaired condition,” according to the statement.